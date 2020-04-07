United Technologies (NYSE:RTX) & Heico (NYSE:HEI) Head-To-Head Contrast

United Technologies (NYSE:RTX) and Heico (NYSE:HEI) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

United Technologies pays an annual dividend of $2.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Heico pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. United Technologies pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heico pays out 7.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Heico has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

This table compares United Technologies and Heico’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Technologies $77.05 billion 0.65 $5.54 billion $8.26 6.97 Heico $2.06 billion 5.02 $327.90 million $2.30 33.32

United Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Heico. United Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heico, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for United Technologies and Heico, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Heico 1 4 5 0 2.40

Heico has a consensus target price of $118.40, indicating a potential upside of 54.51%. Given Heico’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heico is more favorable than United Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.7% of United Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Heico shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of United Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Heico shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

United Technologies has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heico has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Technologies and Heico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Technologies 7.19% 16.60% 5.14% Heico 17.68% 21.76% 12.47%

Summary

Heico beats United Technologies on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. It offers passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators; and maintenance and repair services. The company also provides building systems, including cooling, heating, ventilation, refrigeration, fire, flame, gas, smoke detection, portable fire extinguishers, fire suppression, intruder alarms, access control systems, video surveillance, and building control systems; and building services, such as audit, design, installation, system integration, repair, maintenance, and monitoring. In addition, it supplies aircraft engines for commercial, military, business jet, and general aviation markets; and provides aftermarket maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as fleet management services. Additionally, the company offers electric power generation, power management, and distribution systems; air data and aircraft sensing systems; engine control, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems; engine components; environmental control systems; fire and ice detection, and protection systems; propeller systems; engine nacelle systems; aircraft lighting, seating, and cargo systems; actuation and landing systems; space products and subsystems; avionics systems; precision targeting; electronic warfare and range systems; flight controls, communications, navigation, oxygen, and simulation and training systems; food and beverage preparation, and storage and galley systems; and lavatory and wastewater management systems. It provides its services through sales representatives, building contractors and owners, transportation companies and retail stores, and through joint ventures, independent sales representatives, distributors, wholesalers, and dealers. United Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components. This segment also distributes hydraulic, pneumatic, structural, interconnect, mechanical, and electro-mechanical components for the commercial, regional, and general aviation markets; and offers repair and overhaul services for jet engine and aircraft component parts, avionics, instruments, composites, and flight surfaces of commercial aircraft, as well as for avionics and navigation systems, subcomponents, and other instruments utilized on military aircraft. Its Electronic Technologies Group segment provides electro-optical infrared simulation and test equipment; electro-optical laser products; electro-optical, microwave, and other power equipment; electromagnetic and radio interference shielding; high-speed interface products; high voltage interconnection devices; high voltage advanced power electronics; power conversion products; and underwater locator beacons and emergency locator transmission beacons. This segment also offers traveling wave tube amplifiers and microwave power modules; three-dimensional microelectronic and stacked memory products; harsh environment connectivity products and custom molded cable assemblies; radio frequency and microwave amplifiers, transmitters, and receivers; communications and electronic intercept receivers and tuners; self-sealing auxiliary fuel systems; active antenna systems; and nuclear radiation detectors. The company serves the U.S. and foreign military agencies; prime defense contractors; and commercial and defense satellite and spacecraft manufacturers. HEICO Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

