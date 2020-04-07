United Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of United Technologies (NYSE:RTX) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.71% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $57.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42.

United Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. It offers passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators; and maintenance and repair services.

