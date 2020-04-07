United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Position Cut by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton reduced its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UTX opened at $57.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.27.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

Several equities analysts have commented on UTX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

