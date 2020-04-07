Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

UNPRF has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Uniper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday.

UNPRF stock opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14. Uniper has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $32.78.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

