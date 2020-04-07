UDR (NYSE:UDR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

UDR (NYSE:UDR) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $54.00. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

Shares of UDR opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.70. UDR has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.49 million. UDR had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,118,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,113.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in UDR by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in UDR by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

