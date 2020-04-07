UBS Group AG Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,222 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of MGIC Investment worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,441,000 after purchasing an additional 579,598 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,751,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,814,000 after purchasing an additional 94,886 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in MGIC Investment by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 77,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 280.2% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 37,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in MGIC Investment by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,967,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,651,000 after purchasing an additional 221,505 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $79,039.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America raised MGIC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87. MGIC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 55.50%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

