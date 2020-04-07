UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBSFY shares. ValuEngine downgraded UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Stephens raised UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

UBSFY opened at $15.11 on Thursday. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

