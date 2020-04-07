Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)’s share price shot up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.64 and last traded at $23.51, 366,081 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 363,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

TRMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised Trustmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Trustmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Trustmark Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Trustmark by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,390,000 after purchasing an additional 54,005 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 358,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,370,000 after acquiring an additional 41,061 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

