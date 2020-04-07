Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its target price lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $20.00 to $15.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.05.

OTCMKTS:TCNNF traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 210,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,521. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $16.01.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. operates as a medical marijuana company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. It produces approximately 150 stock keeping units, including nasal sprays, capsules, concentrates, syringes, cannabis flower in tamper-proof containers for vaporizers, topical creams, tinctures, and vape cartridge.

