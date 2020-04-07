The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Stock Price Up 6.5%

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)’s stock price rose 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.01 and last traded at $46.67, approximately 22,818,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 19,727,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.83.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $188.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.77.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,027 shares of company stock worth $9,620,065. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,263,000 after buying an additional 298,886 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.