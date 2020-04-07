Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $35.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $56.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from to in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.98.

NYSE FND opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $62.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,368,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,517,000 after purchasing an additional 966,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,635,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000.

Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

