Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) PT Lowered to $9.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.27% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Shares of SHO opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.96 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Pasquale bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $122,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John V. Arabia bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $419,000.00. Insiders have purchased 90,442 shares of company stock worth $730,829 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 409.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

