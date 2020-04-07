Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,987 Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,730,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Mattel stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. Mattel Inc has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mattel had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Mattel Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

