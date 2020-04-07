Sunbelt Securities Inc. Makes New $5.71 Million Investment in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Crane by 2,211.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Crane from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research upgraded Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

NYSE CR opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.69. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Crane had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

