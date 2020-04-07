State Street (NYSE:STT) Shares Up 6.5%

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)’s stock price shot up 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.02 and last traded at $55.55, 2,900,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 3,487,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.16.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STT. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.93.

Get State Street alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $539,601.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,445.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 6.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 104,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in State Street by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 625,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

About State Street (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.