Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Raised by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,292 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 34,050 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 36,926 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $67.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.43. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.87.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

