SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.66 and last traded at $26.48, approximately 3,340,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 3,094,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average of $32.57.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.