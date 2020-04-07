Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

LUV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.36. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 369,259 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $19,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,492 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 47.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 331,619 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,316,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

