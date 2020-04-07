Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
LUV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.42.
Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.36. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $58.83.
In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 369,259 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $19,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,492 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 47.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 331,619 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,316,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
See Also: How Short Selling Works
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.