SmartCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14.00 (SMC)

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded 112.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. SmartCoin has a market cap of $3,785.12 and $14.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, SmartCoin has traded up 128.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00635543 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014019 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007700 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000277 BTC.

SmartCoin Profile

SmartCoin (SMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 25,699,322 coins. The official website for SmartCoin is smartcoin.cc . SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC . The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SmartCoin

SmartCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

