Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.83 and last traded at $28.15, approximately 110,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 134,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSTI shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Shotspotter from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shotspotter currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.
The firm has a market capitalization of $319.50 million, a P/E ratio of 198.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.10.
In other news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $38,885.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,492.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 3,432 shares of company stock worth $111,183 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Shotspotter by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Shotspotter by 695.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shotspotter in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Shotspotter in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.
About Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI)
ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.
