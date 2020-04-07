Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.83 and last traded at $28.15, approximately 110,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 134,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSTI shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Shotspotter from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shotspotter currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $319.50 million, a P/E ratio of 198.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.10.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 million. Shotspotter had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Shotspotter’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shotspotter Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $38,885.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,492.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 3,432 shares of company stock worth $111,183 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Shotspotter by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Shotspotter by 695.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shotspotter in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Shotspotter in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

