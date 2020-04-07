Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) traded up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.77 and last traded at $45.46, 1,770,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 74% from the average session volume of 1,016,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.73.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average is $56.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 619.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

