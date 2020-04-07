SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Moffett Nathanson

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Moffett Nathanson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $327.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $262.00. Moffett Nathanson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBAC. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. New Street Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $287.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.55. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $193.91 and a 1 year high of $309.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 222.48 and a beta of 0.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian C. Carr sold 5,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.85, for a total value of $1,606,655.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,753.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,244 shares of company stock worth $40,935,832 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

