SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Moffett Nathanson

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Moffett Nathanson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $327.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $262.00. Moffett Nathanson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBAC. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. New Street Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.71.
Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $287.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.55. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $193.91 and a 1 year high of $309.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 222.48 and a beta of 0.37.
In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian C. Carr sold 5,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.85, for a total value of $1,606,655.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,753.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,244 shares of company stock worth $40,935,832 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.
