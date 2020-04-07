Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Safehold stock opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.66 and its 200 day moving average is $42.63. Safehold has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $66.70.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $29.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.56 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 34.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Safehold’s payout ratio is 69.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $622,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,211,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,277,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 344,900 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,249. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 27.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Safehold by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Safehold by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 26,946 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

