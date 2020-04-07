Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Anglo American from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Anglo American from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Anglo American from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised Anglo American from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Anglo American from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

NGLOY stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $8.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,908. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

