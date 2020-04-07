Rosenblatt Securities Downgrades Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) to Neutral

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was downgraded by Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $140.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.69% from the company’s previous close.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Twilio to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.25.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $86.66 on Tuesday. Twilio has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $4,176,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $50,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,980 shares of company stock valued at $15,272,439 in the last 90 days. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Twilio by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 4,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

