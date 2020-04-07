Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 350 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 375 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group set a CHF 350 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 320 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 385 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 341.17.

Get Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine alerts:

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.