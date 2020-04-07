Robert W. Baird Cuts NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Price Target to $29.00

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NSTG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.73 million, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $36.43.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 78.73%. The company had revenue of $36.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 19,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $560,440.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,413.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $672,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,839 shares of company stock worth $2,848,942 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

