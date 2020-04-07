Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Lowered to $16.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 86.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

RVLV stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $48.36. The stock has a market cap of $581.13 million and a P/E ratio of 13.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Michael Karanikolas bought 123,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $1,525,200.00. Also, COO David Pujades sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $203,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $203,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,159 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 445.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

