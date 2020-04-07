Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Stephens

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) had its price target cut by Stephens from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

RCII stock opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $697.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.97.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $667.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Rent-A-Center’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 990.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5,236.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.