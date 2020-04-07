Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Stephens

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) had its price target cut by Stephens from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.71% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
RCII stock opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $697.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.97.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 990.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5,236.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000.
About Rent-A-Center
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.
