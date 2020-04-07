Realty Income (NYSE:O) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Realty Income (NYSE:O) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $49.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $87.00. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.68% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James raised Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.62.
Shares of O opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Realty Income has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.88 and its 200-day moving average is $74.02.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,480,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,756,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Realty Income by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,967,000 after buying an additional 732,888 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,085,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,537,000 after buying an additional 467,068 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,710,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,698,000 after buying an additional 447,739 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Realty Income Company Profile
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.
