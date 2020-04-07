Realty Income (NYSE:O) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Realty Income (NYSE:O) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $49.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $87.00. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James raised Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.62.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of O opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Realty Income has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.88 and its 200-day moving average is $74.02.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,480,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,756,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Realty Income by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,967,000 after buying an additional 732,888 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,085,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,537,000 after buying an additional 467,068 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,710,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,698,000 after buying an additional 447,739 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.