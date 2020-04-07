Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NOVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVA opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $20.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $33.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.97 million.

In other news, insider William J. Berger acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $111,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 50,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,762.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,500.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 536.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth about $225,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.