Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 77.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Quantum in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

OTCMKTS QMCO opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. Quantum has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.74.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Quantum had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Quantum will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, purchased 568,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $1,262,993.52. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,880,438 shares of company stock worth $5,634,586. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quantum stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.28% of Quantum as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

