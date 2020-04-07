Quantis Network Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 106.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. Quantis Network has a market cap of $5,858.89 and approximately $104.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.12 or 0.02597468 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00205397 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00048904 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038067 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

