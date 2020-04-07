PWR Coin Market Cap Hits $16,688.90 (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 63.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One PWR Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PWR Coin has a total market cap of $16,688.90 and $113.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded down 73.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00057130 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.53 or 0.01012886 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00033072 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00235333 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00173502 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007163 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00060638 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000206 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

PWR Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

