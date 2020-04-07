Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) traded up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.22 and last traded at $49.14, 4,675,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 3,479,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.09.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total value of $722,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $140,914.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $6,872,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 48,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $639,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

