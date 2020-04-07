Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Up 6.7%

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) shot up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.73 and last traded at $34.59, 469,276 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 487,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRGS. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Progress Software announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 12,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $565,887.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,687.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $336,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,893.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,417 shares of company stock worth $936,696 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

