Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on Preferred Bank from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James downgraded Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

PFBC stock opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 20,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

