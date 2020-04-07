Power Ledger Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.61 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Power Ledger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, TDAX, Upbit and ABCC. Over the last week, Power Ledger has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $25.61 million and $1.60 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.12 or 0.02597468 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00205397 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00048904 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038067 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Power Ledger was first traded on July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,785,291 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,108,728 tokens. Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io

Power Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, IDEX, Kucoin, Binance, DigiFinex, Upbit, Cryptopia, TDAX, Huobi, ABCC, Radar Relay, LATOKEN, Kyber Network, Bithumb, Bittrex, Gate.io, Bancor Network and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

