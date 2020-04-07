POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded POET Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of POET Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.36. 126,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29. POET Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.42.

POET Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semi-conductor products in the United States, Canada, and Singapore. It offers optical light source products and photonic integrated devices for the sensing, data and tele communications, medical, instrumentation, industrial, defense, and security markets.

