PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.16-2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.21.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised shares of PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.88.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $56.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.33.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $408.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.308 dividend. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.