Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank to Hold

Deutsche Bank cut shares of Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

PYTCF remained flat at $$1.55 during trading on Monday. Playtech has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $5.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59.

Playtech Company Profile

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

