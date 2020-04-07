Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pinduoduo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.80 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average of $36.64. The stock has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.82 and a beta of 0.91. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $18.46 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.