PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

PG&E (NYSE:PCG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Mizuho in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $12.50 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $15.50. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.03% from the company’s current price.

PCG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PG&E from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.61.

NYSE PCG opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.03. PG&E has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. PG&E had a negative net margin of 44.64% and a positive return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($13.24) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in PG&E by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

