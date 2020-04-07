Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Trading Up 6.5%

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) was up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.13, approximately 604,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 639,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRDO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perdoceo Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

The firm has a market cap of $733.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $158.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,107,000. SG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,948,000 after buying an additional 1,084,773 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,018,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after buying an additional 480,662 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after buying an additional 382,842 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,086,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,533,000 after purchasing an additional 287,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

