Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Trading Up 6.5%

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) was up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.13, approximately 604,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 639,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.
Several analysts recently issued reports on PRDO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perdoceo Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.
The firm has a market cap of $733.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,107,000. SG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,948,000 after buying an additional 1,084,773 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,018,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after buying an additional 480,662 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after buying an additional 382,842 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,086,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,533,000 after purchasing an additional 287,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.
About Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO)
Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.
