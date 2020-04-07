People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Price Target Cut to $13.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.50 to $13.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. People’s United Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its position in People’s United Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 91,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in People’s United Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 81,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in People’s United Financial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

