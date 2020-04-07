Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pegasystems from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pegasystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $71.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -62.30 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.91. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $103.13.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $276.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.22 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pegasystems news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $40,772.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,420 shares in the company, valued at $901,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $812,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

