PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Price Target Cut to $10.00

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Maxim Group from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 74.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of PaySign in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Get PaySign alerts:

Shares of PaySign stock opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31. PaySign has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The company has a market cap of $216.14 million, a PE ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.32.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). PaySign had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 56.32%. The business had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PaySign by 16.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 79,786 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in PaySign by 3.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PaySign during the third quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in PaySign during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in PaySign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.