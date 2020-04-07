Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 10.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. WBB Securities started coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research set a $36.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $6.39.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 778.47% and a negative return on equity of 5,327.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 31,526 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,034 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 16,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

