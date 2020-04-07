Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ORN. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Orion Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.10 target price on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orion Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.68.

Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.06 million, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.28. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.58 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Orion Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

