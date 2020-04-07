Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,616 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Oracle were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3,195.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 190,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after buying an additional 185,068 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 311,410 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,050,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Oracle by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 388,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,764,000 after purchasing an additional 17,150 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 53.4% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 33,488 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $51.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

